FBI: Man steals almost $1M in cable service

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 28-year-old from Port Orange, Florida, was charged with wire fraud after using more than $927,000 worth of cable service in 2015 and 2016 without paying for it, the FBI said.
Investigators said Rishi K. Sharma ordered service from Time Warner Cable under a company name with an address listed on the 19th floor of a building in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Service was terminated after 90 days because no payment was received, so Sharma opened another account under a slightly different company name, officials said.
Agents said he used different names to open 68 accounts without paying for them in New York and Ohio cities -- cities in which he appears to have never lived.
Sharma closed the front door of his home and threatened to call police when WFTV visited the residence Thursday.
Sharma's brother, A.J. Sharma, said that he believes his brother is innocent.
