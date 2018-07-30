Fawn thanks police officer for saving its life by giving him a lick

A glimmer of hope during devastating wildfires in California has taken over the internet.
A California Highway Patrol sergeant saved a fawn from the deadly wildfire, USA Today reported.
He took a moment during the rescue to pose for a quick photo with the helpless animal.
At the moment the picture was snapped, the deer reached up to his neck, licking the officer, seeming to kiss him for saving its life.
The photo was tweeted by the California Highway Patrol San Francisco division on Saturday.
City cops in the country! SF CHP deployed to the #CARR fires in Redding. Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest. pic.twitter.com/husveKt7iP— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 28, 2018
The deer, according to the tweet, was taken to a local rescue organization.
The wildfires started last Monday by a vehicle in Whiskeytown, California, KPIX reported. Hundreds of structures including homes and businesses have been destroyed and at least six people have died, The Associated Press reported.
