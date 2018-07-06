0 Father kidnaps, kills daughter, self, deputies say

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. - A father kidnapped his infant daughter from her mother and led police on a chase Thursday through parts of northern Mississippi before killing the child and then himself, investigators said.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told the Clarion-Ledger that Lavonta Lloyd, 23, took Kamaya, his 1-year-old daughter, from her mother around 6:30 a.m. at gunpoint.

>> Read more trending news

The mother, Kimberly Outlaw, had recently filed a restraining order against Lloyd and it was the third time this week he had taken the girl, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

“It’s a terrible situation,” March said.

Outlaw filed for a permanent domestic violence injunction against Lloyd Monday, according to the Clarion Ledger. However, it had not yet been served, according to WLOX.

Later that day, Lloyd took Kamaya from day care. The girl was returned later that evening. Then on Tuesday, Lloyd went to Outlaw’s home. Deputies chased Lloyd down some railroad tracks before they lost him when he ran through a cornfield, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

On Thursday, the child’s grandmother, who was at work, found out the girl was taken by Lloyd at gunpoint and called deputies, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Lloyd was already gone when deputies arrived at the mother’s home in Cruger. Lloyd then led deputies on a 30-mile chase through Leflore County and into Sunflower County before the truck he was driving crashed into a ditch. That is when he shot Kamaya and then himself, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Lloyd had previously been arrested on domestic violence charges in 2016 and 2017, however, he was not convicted, according to the Associated Press.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.