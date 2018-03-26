0 Father accused of taking daughter to buy heroin that killed her

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin father is facing charges in the death of his 32-year-old daughter after authorities said he drove her to Milwaukee to buy the heroin that would kill her hours later, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said Terry Hibbard, 60, admitted that he drove his daughter, Taralyn Hibbard, to buy heroin in Milwaukee “once or twice a week,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Terry Hibbard told investigators that he took her to the city on July 9, 2017, where she met with a dealer known as “Cheese” and bought $60 worth of heroin.

Terry Hibbard told authorities that when they got back home to Grafton, his daughter gave him a line of heroin and kept the rest for herself, WITI reported, citing court records. Terry Hibbard said he last saw his daughter around midnight.

A friend of Taralyn Hibbard’s called 911 on July 10, 2017, after finding her unresponsive in bed, the Ozaukee Press reported. The friend told authorities that Taralyn Hibbard had a history of heroin addiction. She was pronounced dead of what the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined was an opiate overdose, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

Text messages recovered from Taralyn Hibbard’s phone indicated that just days before her death, she suffered an overdose, the Press reported. Her father had to administer Narcan to revive her, authorities said in the complaint.

Investigators also found a text message exchange between Taralyn Hibbard and her father in which he offers her tips on how to buy drugs, according to the Press.

Authorities last year charged Davion “Cheese” Poe with first-degree reckless homicide last year in Taralyn Hibbard’s death, the Journal-Sentinel reported. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Hibbard is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide. If he's convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

