0 Father, 7-year-old son swept away by high tide while fishing in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The bodies of a Florida father and son were identified by officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after the pair were swept away by a high tide while fishing Saturday at Ft. George Inlet.

Eric Smart, a member of the U.S. Navy, was found close to 10 p.m. Saturday, and crews located the body of his son, Derrick Smart, 7, on Sunday morning.

The boy's grandmother said Derrick was a good swimmer who loved the water. She is asking the community for prayers for her family. She said that Derrick was her daughter's only child.

Family members said emergency crews searched for about an hour Sunday before recovering the little boy’s body.

Police were first called to the Nassau Sound Bridge Saturday just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said a father and his son were fishing when the tide swept them into the water.

Police said the two were last seen in the water by a witness and that the father was holding his son, trying to swim back to shore.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially confirmed that crews are searching for two people in the water.

Jet skis, boats and a helicopter were used by emergency crews searching the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also assisted in search efforts.

