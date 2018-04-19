  • Father, 4-year-old son run over by teens stealing Bud Light, police say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A father remained hospitalized Thursday, days after he and his young son were run over by a teenager in the parking lot of a popular south Charlotte shopping center.

    >> Read more trending news

    According to a police report, the teen stole a 24-pack of Bud Light from the Harris Teeter supermarket in the Blakeney Village shopping center on Rea Road Tuesday evening and ran out of the store.

    The thief jumped into a waiting car, which sped away and collided with 41-year-old Nathan Green and his 4-year-old son, knocking them both to the ground.

    Green suffered multiple skull fractures, and the boy had a deep gash on his head. Both were hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center, where Green continued to recover Thursday.

    Green and his wife own Southern Olive in Fort Mill, South Carolina, WSOCTV reported.

    Witnesses said there were several people in the getaway car, but police have not released any descriptions.

    No arrests have been made.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father, 4-year-old son run over by teens stealing Bud Light, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kanye West announces new albums, release dates on Twitter

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-year-old cat who walked 12 miles to owners who gave him away finds…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Manhattan nanny guilty in brutal stabbing deaths of 2 young children

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rape victim outraged after Uber driver posts bail, flees country