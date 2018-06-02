0 Famous forensic psychiatrist in JonBenet Ramsey case murdered

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who consulted on high-profile cases like the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation, was shot to death outside his Arizona office.

He was 59 years old and a father of two.

According to the ABC affiliate KNXV, Pitt was shot around 5:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud argument, followed by shots.

I just interviewed Dr. Pitt about a month ago at this same office for an upcoming documentary. https://t.co/hdf7ldwPem — Dave Biscobing (@DaveBiscobing15) June 1, 2018

"We are not ruling anything out, but at this point, a loud argument probably suggests they knew each other either professionally or personally," Lewis said.

Police described the suspected shooter as a bald Caucasian man wearing a dark hat with a short brim.

JUST IN: Police say psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot, killed outside of his office near Paradise Lane and 71st Street last night. Suspect sought, @SilentwitnessAZ offering $1,000 reward for information on homicide. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/0HqjIIaHsl — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) June 1, 2018

Police said it's unknown whether the shooting is connected to Pitt's work.

According to Pitt’s website, he conducted forensic psychiatric evaluations in the Phoenix Police Department’s Baseline Killer Task Force.

Pitt's work helped police arrest Mark Goudeau in 2006 after nine people were murdered in Phoenix. Goudeau was sentenced to death in 2011.

Pitt previously practiced in Colorado, and was asked to assist in the homicide of JonBenet, who was murdered in 1996.

"He gave us insights in terms of 'profiling' people that we were looking at that I thought were beyond all of our expertise, important, helpful stuff," Hunter told the Phoenix New Times in 1999. “He's tough and tenacious, and he isn't just a book kind of guy. He was particularly valuable in giving us suggestions about the order and timing and nature of the questions we'd be asking the Ramseys. He always has had extremely strong feelings about the case, which, to put it mildly, he wasn't afraid to share."

Pitt also consulted on the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

