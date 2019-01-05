Family turns to social media to help find GoPro with final images of mother

DALLAS, Texas - A Texas family is reaching out on Facebook in a desperate effort to locate a GoPro camera that contains the final footage of a mother who was later killed while shielding her son from a falling tree.
A relative of the Jiwani, who was killed a few days after Christmas, is reaching out on social media and to American Airlines trying to locate her GoPro.
“Please help us locate this GoPro that was left on an American Airlines flight on Saturday, December 29th. ALL WE WANT ARE THE PICTURES/VIDEOS. We are offering a CASH reward for this. To the person who has this or finds this - you can keep the GoPro, you can keep all of the accessories, all we want is the footage. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE spread this post and help us find this GoPro. God is great and I know we will be able to retrieve these memories. #FindTheGoPro”
The family believes that the GoPro was lost on flight Flight 5944 from Knoxville to Dallas on Dec. 29, according to KDFW.
American Airlines followed up a few days later to see if the GoPro had been recovered:
@AMoosa925 Hi, Aysha. Did your cousin hear back about his GoPro yet? If not, please DM his claim number, and name of your cousin.— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) January 3, 2019
Laila Jiwani was killed when part of a tree fell on her while she was hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains with her family. Her husband said that she saved her 6-year-old son Jibran’s life by taking most of the impact, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Jibron sustained a broken leg and head injuries and was airlifted with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel.
Laila Jiwani was a pediatrician at Cook Children's Northside Neighborhood Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas.
