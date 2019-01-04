Family searching for stranger who helped boy buy Christmas gift for mother

INDIANAPOLIS - A woman is trying to find the stranger who stepped in and helped her son pay for a Christmas present when he did not have enough money.
Gabe Wattley wanted to show his mother he knows how much she loves, appreciates and takes care of him, WXIN reported.
He wanted to buy her a new winter jacket for Christmas to replace one that is two years old and falling apart.
However, Gabe, 11, only had $20 to spend. The jacket he found at Target was $80.
A stranger in line chipped in the needed money, unbeknownst to LaDonna Wattley.
“(Gabe’s) like, ‘Cover your eyes Mom, cover your eyes,’” Wattley told WXIN. “I didn’t know what was going on. I just did what I was told.”
She was surprised when she opened the gift for Christmas and now would like to thank the stranger.
LaDonna Wattley was moved to tears on #Christmas after opening her 🎁 from her 11-year-old son. She gave him $20 to buy a gift, but he was able to buy a $80 🧥, thanks to a complete stranger. Tonight find out why 🧥 means so much to her & why she wants to meet the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/AJBUUkjIk8— Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) January 2, 2019
“Gabe renewed my spirit in people and that woman renewed my spirit in the good in people," Wattley told WXIN.
