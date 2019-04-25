Family plans to donate teen's organs after she was caught in rip current

RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina teen who was rescued from rushing rip tides is brain dead, and her family plans to donate her organs.
Mary Paige Merical, 17, was swimming Friday with Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, and other friends when they were caught in fast-moving currents off Emerald Isle, WNCN reported.
Merical was underwater for nearly 14 minutes before she was rescued and taken to a hospital in critical condition, WNCN reported. She is brain dead and will donate her organs Saturday, her father, John Merical, wrote Wednesday on social media.
Lewis’ body was recovered Monday. Coast Guard and other officials searched through the weekend, though the Coast Guard had ended its search Saturday.
The teens were on spring break from Wake Forest High School.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
