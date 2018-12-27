Family for Christmas: Boy finds out he's getting adopted in viral video

LANCASTER, Ohio - An 11-year-old boy in Ohio got what could be considered the best Christmas present -- a family.
Carter Wyles was given a gift that held a photo of his aunt, uncle and cousins and a note, WSYX reported.
The note read, “This is our most recent picture of our family. All of us would like you to be in the next picture and to be part of our family. Carter, would you like to be a Kiphart and be our son and brother? We love you.”
The Kipharts apparently made the decision to make Carter an official immediate member of the family in the nick of time.
“The adoption process for an outside family was starting and that was a really, really hard thing for us to accept, and know that this might have been the last time that we were ever going to see Carter. (We) felt that it was really important for us to keep him in the family,” Leah Kiphart told WSYX.
The family has started the process and has made contact with an attorney, WSYX reported.
