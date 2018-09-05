0 Fake McDonald's poster hangs in Texas restaurant for 50 days

PEARLAND, Texas - This prank was bigger than a supersized Mighty Mac value meal and it has gone viral thanks to the ingenuity of two friends in Pearland, Texas.

Jevh Maravilla and his buddy Christian Toledo looked around at their favorite fast-food location and noticed the advertising was missing something -- people that looked like them.

“We were eating McDonald’s one day and we looked around and saw there were posters around that didn't have any Asians,” Maravilla told KHOU. “They had other races, but no Asians, so we felt like it was our duty to put ourselves up there.”

So the two had a photo taken of them holding a burger and fries from the golden arches, and added the company’s logo and other graphics to match what hung at the restaurant, KHOU reported.

Then, Maravilla said he found an old McDonald’s shirt from Goodwill, and on July 13, he dressed as an employee and hung up the poster on the wall.

Sunday, Maravilla tweeted about their prank and within 24 hours, what they did went viral, with more than 100,000 retweets and 400,000 likes. That number has gone up to 950,000 likes by Wednesday morning.

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

McDonald’s did not answer KHOU’s request for a statement, but Maravilla told the media outlet they hope that the company will use them to be “representative models.”

“Like, for Asian men. That would be insane if they did that. It would be, like, a dream come true,” Maravilla told KHOU.

Jevh Maravilla and his friend, Christian Toledo, noticed that there were no one who looked like them in posters that hung at their local McDonald's. They took a step to correct that. Photo courtesy: Jevh Maravilla

