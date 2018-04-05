F-16 fighter jet crashes in Nevada desert during routine training mission

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. - An Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Nevada desert Wednesday morning during a routine training mission, according to a military news release.
The jet from Nellis Air Force Base went down on the Nevada Test and Training Range at 10:30 a.m. PST.
Emergency responders raced to the scene on the range, but military officials have not yet released the condition of the pilot.
The accident is under investigation and follows the fatal crash of a CH-53E Super Stallion heliocopter Tuesday in southern California that killed four marines while the crew was practicing desert landings, according to military officials.
This is the first accident at Nellis since back-to-back crashes last fall at the testing range, the Air Force Times reported. One of those crashes was fatal.
The Nevada Test and Training Range is in the southern part of the state in the Mojave Desert and covers some 3 million acres.
