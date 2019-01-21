Louisiana eye care center offers free vision exams for NFL refs

After the New Orleans Saints’ controversial loss in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, a Louisiana eye care business offered free vision care for NFL officials before next season, WWL reported.
Saints fans were seeing red after a disputed non-call for pass interference late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Tommylee Lewis before Drew Brees’ pass arrived inside the 5-yard line, forcing the Saints to settle for a field goal with 1:41 left in regulation. Los Angeles tied the game moments later and then won in overtime, 26-23.
Sunday night, Louisiana Family Eyecare posted its offer for free eye exams for referees on its Facebook page.
“After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," the Covington, Louisiana, business posted. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain."
A Texas vision center in College Station made a similar offer, WWL reported.
"In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are," CrystalVisionCenter tweeted.
In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need.— CrystalVisionCenter (@CrystalVisionCS) January 21, 2019
You know who you are.
Here is the controversial play.
NFL fans could not believe that this wasn’t called pass interference 😳😳😳https://t.co/LoZ9fizn5jpic.twitter.com/fpRWNtD7YX— For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 20, 2019
