  • Ex-University of Oregon football player killed in single-car crash, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A former University of Oregon football player was killed Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Eugene, KEZI reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Fotu Tuli Leiato, 21, who was dismissed from the team in late April after he was arrested for allegedly removing a parking boot from a vehicle, was killed in the accident.

    Police said Leiato’s body was found by a passerby several hours later at the crash scene. The driver of the vehicle, Pedro Chavarin Jr., 22, said he was the lone occupant of the vehicle, KEZI reported.

    Chavarin was taken to a hospital and then was cited for DUI, police said.

    Leiato, a 5-foot-11, 202-pound linebacker, played in 38 of 39 games for the Ducks from 2015 through 2017 and made 37 tackles.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-University of Oregon football player killed in single-car crash, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Craigslist ad helps California man find kidney donor

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ohio shopper finds black widow spider on broccoli he bought from Kroger

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massachusetts teacher apologizes for insensitive LGBTQ tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing girl, 3, found in Missouri cornfield with dog at side