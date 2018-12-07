Expectant mom who finds rare bone marrow match, gives births to twins

CALIFORNIA - It’s twins.
The mother from Southern California who was in desperate need of a bone marrow donor match has given birth to twins. Susie Rabaca had one boy and one girl Thursday afternoon. They were born eight minutes apart, KABC reported.
Rabaca’s story went viral after she learned that she needed an exact blood donor match to treat leukemia. She is Latino and Caucasian and was having a difficult time finding the match, KABC reported.
After her story spread across the country, a record number of people signed up to donate.
More than 50,000 people signed up for the Be The Match registry within the week her story broke, KNBC reported.
On Weddnesday, Rabaca discovered the registry found her a perfect match.
Although more testing is still required, Rabaca was thrilled
“To me it’s beyond amazing,” Rabaca to KNBC. “It’s an overwhelming feeling of joy and happiness.”
Rabaca said she hoped to undergo the bone marrow transplant as soon as the babies were born.
