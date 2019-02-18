Ex-boyfriend named 'person of interest' in case of missing woman

KITTANNING, Pa. - Police in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, are seeking a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of Katie Stoner, 27, who went missing on Thursday.
Police said Stoner has blonde hair, is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that says "Daddy's Little Girl," has a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.
John Eugene Colbert, 30, of New Castle, is the ex-boyfriend of Stoner, according to police.
Colbert is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, authorities said. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "loyalty," police said.
Police said Colbert is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911.
