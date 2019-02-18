  • Ex-boyfriend named 'person of interest' in case of missing woman

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    KITTANNING, Pa. - Police in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, are seeking a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of Katie Stoner, 27, who went missing on Thursday.

    >> Watch the news report here

    Police said Stoner has blonde hair, is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that says "Daddy's Little Girl," has a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.

    John Eugene Colbert, 30, of New Castle, is the ex-boyfriend of Stoner, according to police. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Colbert is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, authorities said. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "loyalty," police said.

    >> See the Facebook post here

    UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON

    Posted by Kittanning Borough Police on Sunday, February 17, 2019

    Police said Colbert is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911.

    >> See photos of Stoner here

    MISSING PERSON Katie L Stoner Age: 27 Height: 5'11 Weight:160lbs Eye color:Blue Hair color: Blonde/Brown Tattoo: R...

    Posted by Kittanning Borough Police on Friday, February 15, 2019

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories