Ex-Alabama coach Mike Dubose accidentally shoots himself in hunting accident

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Former University of Alabama football coach Mike DuBose accidentally shot himself while hunting, WDHN reported.

    The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said DuBose, 65, was transported to a hospital but did not say if his injuries were life-threatening, AL.com reported.

    According to the Sheriff’s Office, DuBose accidentally shot himself once in the abdomen just before 2 p.m. Monday, WSFA reported.

    DuBose drove himself to Mizell Memorial Hospital in his hometown of Opp, Alabama. Then he was airlifted to a hospital in Dothan, WDHN reported.

    DuBose coached the Crimson Tide from 1997 to 2000 and went 24-23 with two bowl losses. He was named Southeastern Conference coach of the year in 1999 when Alabama went 10-3 and won the SEC title.

    The Tide went 3-8 in DuBose’s final season and the coach resigned amid a scandal involving an inappropriate relationship with his secretary, WDHN reported.

    DuBose has coached at several Alabama high schools since leaving the Crimson Tide program, WDHN reported.

