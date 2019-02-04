0 Everything you need to know about the 2019 State of the Union

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the 2019 State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night.

Newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on the first day of the 116th Congress, had invited Trump to speak before a joint session of Congress on Jan. 29, saying in the invitation letter, "The Constitution established the legislative, executive and judicial branches as co-equal branches of government, to be a check and balance on each other. The Constitution also calls for the President to 'from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.’”

However, on Jan. 16, Pelosi, citing the government shutdown, asked Trump to postpone the speech.

On Jan. 23, Trump sent a letter to Pelosi, saying he had accepted the invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress and intended to be in the House chamber giving the speech on Jan. 29.

Pelosi responded by sending Trump a letter, saying she was canceling the speech until the government shutdown ended.

The shutdown ended on Jan. 25, and on Jan. 28, Pelosi re-invited Trump to speak, this time on Feb. 5.

Trump’s speech will be his second State of the Union address.

In January 2017, shortly after his inauguration, Trump delivered an address before Congress, but it was not billed as a State of the Union address.

Here’s everything you need to know about the State of the Union:

WHEN?

Tuesday

WHAT TIME?

The speech is usually delivered at 9 p.m.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

The speech will be carried LIVE on Channel 2. ABC News' special coverage begins at 9 p.m.

WHERE IS IT HELD?

The speech is given in the U.S. House Chamber.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

All members of Congress are invited, as are the members of the Supreme Court and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In addition to the attorney general, the heads of executive agencies and guests of members of Congress are invited.

Usually, the president or first lady invites guests to sit with the first lady during the speech.

WHO WON'T BE THERE?

The “designated survivor” will not attend the speech.

The designated survivor is a member of the president’s Cabinet who does not attend the speech and is kept in a secure location in case something catastrophic happens and the president, vice president, speaker of the House and others are incapacitated or killed.

The designated survivor would assume the reins of government in such a situation.

Agriculture Secretary David Perdue was last year’s designated survivor.

HOW LONG WILL THE SPEECH LAST?

Trump’s 2018 speech lasted one hour and 20 minutes, the third longest State of the Union.

There is no time limit for the speech.

They tend to run about one hour long.

WHAT WILL HE TALK ABOUT?

The White House has not released any possible subjects for the speech, but a wall along the southern border and the government shutdown are likely topics.

WHAT ABOUT THE DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE?

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will give the Democratic response to the State of the Union address.

The Democratic response will take place immediately following the State of the Union.

Last year, Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, gave the rebuttal.

