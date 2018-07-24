0 Every Kid in a Park program gives 4th graders free entry to any U.S. national park

Trekking through some of the country’s most beautiful terrain just got cheaper.

Thanks to the Department of the Interior’s Every Kid in a Park program, fourth-grade students can enter any of more than 2,000 of the nation’s national parks and other federally managed lands and waters for free for one year.

Fourth-grade students can sign up for the free pass at everykidinapark.gov.

The first three members in a group with a visiting fourth-grader will be granted free entry as well at sites that charge per person. For those that grant payment and entry by car, any accompanying passengers in a private, non-commercial vehicle with a fourth-grader will be allowed to enter at no charge. Educators can also obtain free passes.

The Every Kid in a Park program encourages children to be active and explore nature at a time when more than 80 percent of American families live in urban areas and young people are more tethered to electronic devices than ever.

According to the program, the goal of the promotion is to “inspire fourth graders nationwide to visit our federal lands and waters, whether it is a backyard city park or a national forest, seashore, or marine sanctuary. By targeting fourth graders year after year, the program works to ensure every child in the U.S. has the opportunity to visit and enjoy their federal lands and waters by the time he or she is 11 years old.”

In June, the inter-agency program announced that Every Kid in a Park has been renewed for the 2018-2019 school year. Passes will be available Sept. 1.

EVERY KID IN A PARK has been renewed for a 4th year!

We are excited to see this inter-agency program engage another class of 4th grade students during the 2018-2019 school year.

New passes are currently being printed for distribution beginning Sept. 1st@NatParkTrust @OAK_Updates pic.twitter.com/AyzOl9KI9M — Every Kid in a Park (@everykidinapark) June 20, 2018

Learn more and get a pass at everykidinapark.gov.

