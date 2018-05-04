0 Evacuations ordered as volcano in Hawaii erupts

Hawaii’s governor signed an emergency proclamation and called in the National Guard to help with mandatory evacuation efforts after a lava outbreak from the Kilauea volcano threatened residents on the state’s largest island, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Gov. David Ige activated the National Guard at 7:10 p.m. Thursday as lava threatened the Leilani Estates neighborhood. Leilani Estates is a subdivision in the lower eastern rift zone of the volcano, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

﻿Update 2:05 p.m. EDT May 4: New eruptions were reported Friday morning in the east rift zone of Kilauea, Hawaii News Now reported. Officials told the news station that at least two structures were damaged as the eruptions sent lava flying.

#BREAKING #LeilaniEstatesEruption: First look at the two homes that caught fire after a third eruption broke out at Kaupili Street and Leilani Avenue in the #LeilaniEstates evacuation zone. More details as they develop on @hawaiinewsnow #HInews #HawaiiNews https://t.co/pRQf3zGTue pic.twitter.com/V212PIOUlj — Mileka Lincoln (@MilekaLincoln) May 4, 2018

Authorities warned residents to evacuate the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions. Hawaii County Fire Department officials said they detected "extremely high levels" of sulfur dioxide gas in the evacuation area.

﻿Original report: "Shortly before 5 p.m., lava was confirmed at the surface in the eastern end of the subdivision," Observatory officials said.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported extremely high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas in the evacuation area, the Star-Advertiser reported.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense ordered residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens to evacuate to a local community center, CNN reported.

The evacuation comes after hundreds of earthquakes hit the eastern side of the Big Island, CNN reported.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, and since Monday, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in the area, CNN reported. They are the result of a collapse of a crater floor of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, a volcanic cone in the eastern rift zone.

Video captured lava shooting into the sky from a crack in a road. Aerial drone footage showed a line of lava making its way through a forest, CNN reported.

Lower Puna resident Ikaika Marzo told the Star Advertiser he saw lava shooting up to 150 feet in the air.

“It sounds like a jet engine. It’s going hard,” Marzo told the newspaper.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory scientists said that a 492-foot-long fissure erupted with lava bubble bursts for about two hours. The lava stopped after traveling a few yards from the fissure, the scientists said.

