Evacuations ordered as volcano in Hawaii erupts

Hawaii’s governor signed an emergency proclamation and called in the National Guard to help with mandatory evacuation efforts after a lava outbreak from the Kilauea volcano threatened residents on the state’s largest island, the Star Advertiser of Honolulu reported.
Gov. David Ige activated the National Guard at 7:10 p.m. as lava threatened the Leilani Estates neighborhood. Leilani Estates is a subdivision in the lower eastern rift zone of the volcano, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
"Shortly before 5 p.m., lava was confirmed at the surface in the eastern end of the subdivision," Observatory officials said.
The Hawaii Fire Department reported extremely high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas in the evacuation area, the Star Advertiser reported.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense ordered residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens to evacuate to a local community center, CNN reported.
The evacuation comes after hundreds of earthquakes hit the eastern side of the Big Island, CNN reported.
Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, and since Monday, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in the area, CNN reported. They are the result of a collapse of a crater floor of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, a volcanic cone in the eastern rift zone.
Video captured lava shooting into the sky from a crack in a road. Aerial drone footage showed a line of lava making its way through a forest, CNN reported.
