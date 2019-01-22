Euthanized puppy at shelter doesn't die; now heading to new home

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A veterinarian euthanized a 7-to 8-month-old Labrador retriever-American pitbull mix puppy at an overcrowded animal shelter in Davenport, Iowa, but when the vet returned to the room, the puppy was still alive and well.
“And thank goodness, the vet said he wouldn’t do it again,” according to a social media post from Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, which took in the puppy, named Rudolph.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancer risk
- Heads up, drivers: Multiple roads close for Super Bowl events beginning today
- DFCS dismissed abuse report before Georgia kids were found buried
“We brought him to our shelter in hopes somebody would come adopt him and give him a second chance at life,” the shelter official said.
And that is what is happening now, according to news reports.
The shelter has found a potential adopter for Rudolph and is verifying information on the puppy’s future family.
“He’s a miracle dog, absolutely,” Kylie Jo Mitchell, who works at the pet rescue, told WQAD. “I’ve never heard of anything like this, ever,” Mitchell said. “This is a first.”
There’s been a lot of interest in Rudolph’s fate. The shelter’s post has been shared more than 2,000 times and hundreds of people have commented on it, writing about their interest in adopting him.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}