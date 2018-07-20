Emaciated teen found living in barn eating sticks, grass, investigators say

MEEKER, Okla. - Investigators discovered an emaciated 15-year-old boy living in a barn and eating sticks and grass while his family had plenty of food inside a house in rural Oklahoma, police said.
Someone passing by the residence was concerned and called authorities, who said the 80-pound boy was likely only going to be able to live another week in those conditions, according to the Shawnee News-Star.
The boy also had several broken bones and shotgun pellets stuck in his leg. He was taken to the hospital where he may have to undergo surgery to remove the sticks and other foliage. He is expected to remain there for at least a month, according to the News-Star.
The boy had been removed two years ago from public school and was supposed to be home-schooled, according to the News-Star.
A four-year-old who appeared to be healthy and living inside the home, was removed by department of health service officials, according to the News-Star.
The boy’s father, stepmother and two brothers were taken into custody, according to the News-Star. Jimmy L. Jones, 34, Amy A. Jones, 46, Jonathan Luke Plank, 20 and Tyler Joe Adkins, 24, were arrested and charged with child neglect, according to the News-Press. Jimmy L. Jones was also charged with child abuse.
July 19, 2018
