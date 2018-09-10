Elton John kicks off final tour, dedicates song to late rapper Mac Miller

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Legendary singer Elton John paid tribute to rapper Mac Miller as he kicked off his farewell tour Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Herald-Mail Media reported.
John, 71, performing during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Allentown’s PPL Center, dedicated his performance of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” to the rapper, who died Friday.
"I'd like to dedicate this song to Mac Miller," John told the audience. "Unbelievably, 26 years of age, and passed away yesterday. It's inconceivable that someone so young, and with so much talent, could do that. And I just would like to pass all of our love and best wishes to his loved ones, his family, his friends. And Mac, wherever you are, I hope you're happy now."
The show in Allentown was a sellout, attended by 10,000 fans, The Morning Call of Allentown reported.
Miller was preparing to begin a tour Oct. 27. He released what would be his final studio album, “Swimming,” on Aug. 3.
