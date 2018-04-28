Electronic road sign displayed anti-Semitic message for hours in Arizona

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - An electronic road sign in Arizona displayed an anti-Semitic message for hours Friday morning, and authorities were not able to turn it off.
A concerned resident reported the message, which read, "Hail Hitler," a misspelling of the Nazi salute, to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, azcentral.com reported. Officers attempted to turn off the sign, but a password was required, which they did not have. The company that owns and operates the sign could not be immediately reached. Public works employees covered the sign to hide it until the message could be changed, azcentral.com reported.
Authorities said the incident won't be investigated as a hate crime because a specific victim was not targeted. The company who owns the sign has the option of filing a complaint, police said.
