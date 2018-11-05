Election Day 2018: These are the most popular Google searches

ATLANTA - On the eve of the 2018 midterm election, as Democrats, Republicans and President Donald Trump make their final pitches for support, people in the United States are looking for information on where candidates stand on bedrock issues important to them.
Health care and immigration top the list of topics that people in the United States have been searching the internet for in the run up to Tuesday’s election, according to Google Trends.
The searches were likely spurred by a Democratic message touting the need for a health care plan that addresses those with pre-existing conditions and Trump’s hammering of the country’s immigration system -- one he says is lacking and puts the country at risk.
What other issues are people looking at with the election just hours away?
Here is the list of the top five most searched topics in relation to the midterm election:
1. Health care
2. Immigration
3. Social Security
4. Minimum wage
5. Abortion
