Election Day 2018: New York Democrat is youngest woman ever elected to Congress

NEW YORK - Progressive New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily defeated her Republican opponent college professor Anthony Pappas in the state’s 14th district Tuesday to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, according to news reports.
Ocasio-Cotez, a 29-year-old political newcomer and millennial Latina, beat 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary earlier this year in an electoral stunner.
New York’s 14th district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, is one of the most diverse in the nation and Ocasio-Cortez had said political representation was lacking.
“Our district is overwhelmingly people of color, it’s working class, it’s very immigrant ― and it hasn’t had the representation we’ve needed,” she told the HuffPost in an interview in June.
New York U.S. House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez smiles at a progressive fundraiser on August 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The rising political star is on her third trip away from New York in three weeks and is projected to become the youngest woman elected to Congress this November when she will be 29 years old. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democrat Socialists of America and famously worked as a bartender just months before winning the primary, the HuffPost reported.
She turned 29 last month and edged out New York Democratic Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was elected to Congress at age 30, for the title of youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
