FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman just made a young girl’s dream come true.
Edelman surprised seventh-grader Dejah Rondeau with tickets to Super Bowl 53 on Sunday in Atlanta.
The wide receiver heard that Rondeau, who plays quarterback for a youth football team, was bullied in school over it.
She became starting QB for the Exeter Seahawks in Exeter, New Hampshire, last season after an injury forced the team’s starter to the sidelines, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Some people don’t want to accept a female quarterback,” Rondeau’s mother, Nicole Brock, told Seacoastonline. “She’ll have to put in 110 percent where others put in 50.”
When the Patriots heard about the bullying, they invited Rondeau, whose favorite player is Edelman, to the team’s home in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to meet him and team owner Robert Kraft, according to a video the team posted on social media.
In the video, Edelman played a game of catch with Rondeau and surprised her with two tickets to the Super Bowl.
7th grade quarterback Dejah Rondeau wears no. 11 in honor of @Edelman11.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2019
When he heard she was getting bullied at school, he had a #SuperBowlSurprise for her. pic.twitter.com/NVyhkfv8Hr
