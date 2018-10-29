SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 12,627-square-foot mansion once owned by comedian-actor Eddie Murphy sold Saturday for $5 million, the Sacramento Bee reported.
The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom property, which sits on 2.5 acres, was sold in an absolute auction by DeCaro Auctions International, of Naples, Florida, the newspaper reported.
An absolute auction means there is no minimum reserved. Murphy’s home is on the main page of the DeCaro Auctions website.
The Granite Bay estate also included a 5,200-square-foot guest house, the Bee reported.
The listing agent, real estate agent Nick Sadek, of Sotheby’s International Realty, said that including the buyer’s premium of $500,000, the transaction totaled $5.5 million.
Sadek said there were 16 bidders and the sale took five minutes. He said the winning auction came from a Bay Area investor, the Bee reported.
“We prepared 30 days to get word out about the auction, and the auction probably lasted about 5 minutes,” Sadek told the newspaper.
Murphy sold the mansion in 2007 for $6.1 million. The home was built in 1998, and the guest house was completed in 2004. Murphy lived in the home until it was sold in 2007, the Bee reported.
