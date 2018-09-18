Ed Sheeran brings smiles to Boston Children's with special visit

BOSTON - Over the weekend, children at Boston Children's Hospital were all smiles when Ed Sheeran stopped by for a visit.
The award-winning singer and songwriter made a special visit where he answered questions, posed for selfies and entertained patients.
Sheeran even sang his hit song "Perfect" to young boys and girls and staff members.
In a Facebook post, the hospital thanked Sheeran for "helping to bring smiles to the faces of our patients, families and staff," adding that they hoped to see him again soon.
Sheeran visited the hospital after his back-to-back performances at Gillette Stadium this weekend.
