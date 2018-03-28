0 Easter Sunday brunch 2018: What's open, where are the best deals?

While some families gather to share a meal to celebrate Easter, others take advantage of special Easter lunches and brunches offered at local restaurants.

Here are a few options if you want to enjoy a meal out and skip all that cooking and cleaning up.

Some restaurants require reservations. Some of the deals below will not be offered at every location, not every franchise honors the deals. Call ahead to your local restaurant to make sure they are honoring the offer.

Where to eat on Easter:

Baskin-Robbins – Bunny-shaped, chick and spring flower cakes are available.

Bob Evans – The restaurant features the Farmhouse Feast, a complete meal packed cold and ready to heat and serve. The price ranges from $49.99 to $109.99, depending on what you choose.

Boston Market – You can dine in or carry out on Easter at Boston Market. Heat-and-serve meals must be ordered and picked up on March 30, March 31 or April 1; in some areas, home delivery is available. Home deliveries must be ordered by Tuesday (March 27) for delivery between March 28 and 30). A full menu is available for dine-in on Easter.

Buca di Beppo – The restaurant is open at 11 a.m. on Easter. You can make reservations by clicking here.

The Capital Grille – An Easter brunch with appetizer, entrée and dessert will be served Sunday. Cost for adults is $49, for children it’s $15.

Claim Jumper – An Easter brunch with omelet bar, breakfast items, a carving station, pizzas and desserts will be served on Sunday.

Cracker Barrel – Another to-go Easter option is available at Cracker Barrel. You can get the Heat n’ Serve Easter Family Meal that includes spiral sliced ham, sides, blackberry cobbler and iced tea. You must order 24 hours in advance and pick up between Friday and Sunday. The meals serves up to 10.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – Eddie V’s is serving brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults pay $49, while the kids’ price is $15. The menu features three courses plus some warm cinnamon rolls to start. You can also order off the dinner menu.

Fleming’s – Fleming’s will host an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Price for a three-course meal is $47. Kids’ meals are $16.

Hometown Buffet – Hometown Buffet has an “Easter Family Pack-To-Go” meal for $89.99. You get ham and turkey, sides and dessert. You have to order by Friday. The restaurant will also serve a dine-in Easter brunch with carved ham, steak, carved roast beef, fried chicken vegetables and desserts.

Krispy Kreme – What is better than an Easter egg? An Easter-themed doughnut. Look for the yellow chick doughnut and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg doughnut (filled with peanut butter “Kreme” then topped with chocolate icing and nuts.

Legal Sea Foods – Most locations will be open Easter and will have some special holiday offerings along with the regular menu items.

Maggiano’s – The restaurant is featuring a Family Style menu on Easter that includes lunch, dinner and/or brunch items.

Marie Callender’s – You can feed up to six people with one of several take-home Easter Feast options. The price for the meal that includes entrees, sides and desserts, ranges from $99.99 to $139.99.

McCormick & Schmick’s – A brunch and an Easter dinner will be available Sunday. Reservations are recommended.

Mimi’s Cafe – Feed six to eight guests with the Take-Home Easter Feast for $99.99. The meal includes smoked ham with an orange-Dijon herb glaze, sides and salad. You must reserve the meal and pick it up between Friday and Sunday. The restaurant will be open on Sunday.

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Morton’s will feature a steak and lobster special for $59. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available.

Country Buffet – Country Buffet has an “Easter Family Pack-To-Go” meal for $89.99. You get ham and turkey, sides and dessert. You have to order by Friday. The restaurant will also serve a dine-in Easter brunch with carved ham, steak, carved roast beef, fried chicken vegetables and desserts.

Ruth’s Chris – Participating locations will be serving Easter dinner along with a seasonal three-course spring menu.

Ryan’s – Ryan’s will be serving an Easter menu along with an Easter Family Pack To Go ($89.99). It includes a variety of entrees, sides and pies. The Family Pack must be ordered by Friday.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s will be serving a special Easter buffet that includes sliced ham with apples, turkey breast, fried chicken, green beans, sweet potato casserole, peach cobbler and more.

Tony Roma’s – Tony Roma’s is offering a $23 Easter menu with boneless beef short rib, a choice of soup or salad, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Waffle House – As always, Waffle House will be open 24 hours.

