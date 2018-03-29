Easter 2018: Which grocery stores are open; which are closed?

Easter is a time for family and friends, and that means good food, too.
If you plan to cook a meal at home and realize you need an ingredient at the last minute, here is a list of grocery stores open on Sunday. Below is a list of stores that will be closed on Easter.
Some stores may close early on Easter. Check with your local store.
Open
- Albertson’s
- Kroger
- Sav-A-Lot
- Stop & Shop
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Western Supermarkets
- Whole Foods
- Winn Dixie
Closed
- Aldi
- Costco
- Food Giant
- Fresh Market
- Piggly Wiggly
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
