Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt Sunday in parts of Tennessee.
The earthquake was recorded at 6:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
