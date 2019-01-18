Eagles receiver surprises 2nd-graders who wrote him letters

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was devastated after a critical dropped pass was intercepted in the NFC divisional game last weekend, ending the defending Super Bowl champions’ playoff hopes.
However, words of encouragement from second-graders in a suburban Philadelphia school prompted Jeffrey to visit the students, WPVI reported.
Second graders meet Alshon Jeffery @WestChesterASD @SWSelem pic.twitter.com/MKo7IGp75W— TLFlorio (@TammiL38) January 17, 2019
One of those students, 8-year-old Abigail Johnson, wrote a heartwarming letter that went viral after her father tweeted it. She told Jeffrey, "I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying."
"I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball," Abigail wrote.
Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/N3bx7xLlQl— Raymond Johnson (@RaymondJ17) January 15, 2019
Jeffrey visited Alli Morris’ class of second-graders at Sarah Starkweather Elementary School in West Chester to thank the students, WPVI reported. Morris had told her students that they would try to connect to Jeffrey through FaceTime, but instead surprised them as Jeffrey walked into the classroom, ESPN reported.
The students serenaded Jeffrey with a chorus of the Eagles’ fight song, WPVI reported.
"We talked about empathy and kindness and kind of talking about how Alshon might feel," Morris told the television station. "We wanted to boost him up after a tough loss."
