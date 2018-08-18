Duke University says Robert E. Lee statue won't return to chapel entrance

DURHAM, N.C. - Duke University announced the spot where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood will remain empty.
A year ago on Aug. 19, crews removed the statue from the iconic chapel entrance. The removal came several days after the statue was defaced in the wake of the protests that turned violent last year in Charlottesville, Virginia.
This week, Duke sent students a statement saying the site will remain empty and represent a "hole in the heart of the U.S."
The Confederate flag that once flew at the South Carolina State House will be displayed soon.
It's been nearly three years since the flag was taken down after the Charleston church shooting.
The flag will be displayed in a frame at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.
