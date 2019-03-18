WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas woman convicted of killing a 35-year-old man while driving under the influence was sentenced to two days in jail and a year of probation, KAKE reported.
Alexandra Eslinger, 27, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in January to misdemeanor counts of DUI and vehicular manslaughter, the television station reported.
Eslinger also must serve five days of house arrest after serving jail time, KAKE reported.
She also must pay a $1,200 fine. If she violates her probation, Eslinger can be sentenced to a year in jail, the television station reported.
Eslinger was convicted in the July 14, 2017, death of Jesus Navarro-Gonzalez, of Wichita. She was arrested in November, KAKE reported.
Investigators said Navarro-Gonzalez was riding a motorcycle when Eslinger turned in front of him, causing him to hit the vehicle, the television station reported. Navarro-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
