Driving dog crashes truck trying to get to container of bacon grease

OWENSBORO, Ky. - IT’S BACON! A dog in Kentucky was going to do almost anything to get to the smell of bacon, even drive.
Police in Owensboro were called to an unusual car accident Sunday in the parking lot of a Meijer grocery store, the Owensboro Times reported.
Paul Shearn, who owns Elvis the dog, left his truck running, but didn’t put on the emergency brake as he went inside the store to get some burgers for a camping trip.
RELATED STORIES:
- Georgia Gwinnett College on lockdown due to "violent threat" near campus
- Mother arrested for leaving toddler in hot car while she did drugs, police say
- Officer 'fighting for his life' after being shot by man trying to steal bandanas, GBI says
Elvis smelled something good on the dashboard of the vehicle -- a container of bacon grease -- and was determined to get to the smell of bacon wafting through the air. He somehow shifted the truck into drive as he reached for the grease.
The truck, which had a camping trailer attached, rolled and ended up hitting another man’s parked car a few spots away, the Owensboro Times reported.
Elvis, despite not having a driver’s license, won’t face charges. There was no damage to the truck and the car that was hit only had a little damage to the driver’s side rear panel, the Owensboro Times reported.
And why did Shearn have bacon grease on the dash in the first place?
He had planned to use it to season a cast iron skillet during a camping trip, the Owensboro Times reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}