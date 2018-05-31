  • Driver says he blacked out after giving blood, crashes into house

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    MELROSE, Mass. - A car plowed into the front of a Massachusetts home Tuesday morning. 

    The driver told Boston 25 News that he was driving on East Emerson Street when he blacked out behind the wheel. He said he had just donated blood at the hospital when the crash happened. 

    When he came to, his sedan had gone through the front door of a home and was fully inside. Fortunately, no one was home and the driver only suffered minor injuries. 

    Paul Mastromardi, the homeowner, said a neighbor called to tell him a driver had crashed right into his house. 

    "What are you going to do? The guy is alive. He’s alive and kicking he’s alright," said Mastromardi. 

    The car though did a number to Mastromardi’s house. His front porch, front door and wall suffered extensive damage. A tow truck dragged the car out of the home. 

    It's unknown if the driver will face charges or citations. 

