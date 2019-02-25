Driver plunges into giant hole traveling through construction zone

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A driver in Detroit ignored road construction signs and probably wishes he hadn’t.
The signs were there for a reason, according to WXYZ-TV.
A water main break in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck caused a massive hole in the road, and the errant driver drove right into it.
Motorist drives through construction zone, gets stuck in giant hole in Hamtramckhttps://t.co/UXcMUC1mkk pic.twitter.com/krc2fNj8aE— WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) February 22, 2019
Crews were in the process of fixing the break when the accident happened, WXYZ reported.
The driver was cited for reckless driving.
>> Trending: Grandmother, 2 boys escape from car after sinkhole opens
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}