  • Driver injured after car plunges from 4th floor of parking garage

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW ORLEANS - A man was injured Sunday when the car he was driving crashed through a barrier and plunged to the ground from the fourth floor of a parking garage. 

    The driver of the silver Mercedes Benz SUV crashed through a barrier around 1:30 p.m., flying off the parking garage and landing on its roof on the sidewalk below, according to the Times-Picayune

    A group of bystanders helped flip the vehicle back over, the Times-Picayune reported, and the driver, whose name has not been released, was conscious and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

    New Orleans police are investigating the incident.

