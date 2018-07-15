Driver injured after car plunges from 4th floor of parking garage

NEW ORLEANS - A man was injured Sunday when the car he was driving crashed through a barrier and plunged to the ground from the fourth floor of a parking garage.
The driver of the silver Mercedes Benz SUV crashed through a barrier around 1:30 p.m., flying off the parking garage and landing on its roof on the sidewalk below, according to the Times-Picayune.
Man injured when car plunges from CBD parking garage https://t.co/Osv5GqIX4g— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) July 15, 2018
A group of bystanders helped flip the vehicle back over, the Times-Picayune reported, and the driver, whose name has not been released, was conscious and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
New Orleans police are investigating the incident.
