Driver ignores construction barrels, ruins newly poured road

A driver in Illinois received several citations after ignoring orange construction barrels and driving on a newly poured road, causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to state police.
The driver, who was not identified, navigated the SUV between a set of narrowly placed barrels on Interstate 74, according to police and WBBM-TV.
Police estimated the incident caused between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of damage to the road. It also forced officials to delay reopening the stretch of I-74 at the Avenue of the Cities.
Authorities said the driver received several tickets after the incident but added, “The real pain will come when the construction company write up their bill.”
“For everyone's sake (workers, other drivers and yourself), please take your time going through these active zones,” officials with Illinois State Police said in a social media post about the incident. “Follow signs and look ahead for possible hazards. Stay alert, stay safe.”
