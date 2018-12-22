  • Driver falls asleep, sends car airborne into tunnel

    A driver briefly fell asleep and lost control of his vehicle, launching it into a barrel roll before landing in a tunnel.

    Video released by Slovakian police shows the BMW launching off a barrier and hitting the top of the Borik tunnel before landing inside it.

    The 44-year-old driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol but instead “suffered a microsleep” and lost control of the vehicle early Thursday morning, David Puchovsky, a police spokesman, told Global News

    The driver was not injured.

     

