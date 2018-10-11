Driver ed teacher rear-ends car while drunk, police say

NEW YORK - A Long Island driver education teacher rear-ended a car while drunk, then drove off, without his students, police said.
Russell Cohen, 58, was instructing four students from Suffolk Auto Driving School Saturday when they began to suspect he was inebriated.
Cohen was asked at 11 a.m. to stop at a McDonald’s, where the students got out and called 911.
Cohen then drove off and hit a car. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Cohen was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.
