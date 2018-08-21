0 Drake surprises 11-year-old fan with visit to children's hospital

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old girl who is in a Chicago hospital awaiting a heart transplant was surprised by Drake after asking the rapper to pay her a visit for her birthday.

WLS reported that Sofia Sanchez recorded a video for the “In My Feelings” challenge and invited Drake to visit her.

“I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump,” Sofia said in her video message. “I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday.”

Although he missed Sofia’s 11th birthday on Saturday, Drake saw the video and visited Sofia at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago on Monday while he was in town for “Drake & Migos: Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.”

Lurie Children’s Hospital caught the surprise visit on camera.

Drake and Sofia sang his song “God’s Plan,” took selfies and traded autographs.

Sofia’s mother, Natalie Sanchez, told the Daily Herald the song has been a source of inspiration for her daughter, who is in the hospital for seven weeks while she waits for a new heart. Sofia has cardiomyopathy, which makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to the body and can lead to heart failure.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That actually has been a big influence for her. She would say, ‘God has a plan for me, too,’ just like his song,” Sanchez said. “She loved how he was giving back to the community. She just thinks he's a great guy.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

According to an Instagram post from Drake, the two also talked about Justin Bieber, owls and basketball. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a spokesperson for the hospital said the two also bonded over the rapper’s two dogs.

At the end of the visit, Sofia was gifted a hat with the logo for “Scorpion,” his latest album.

😍💙😍 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

© 2018 Cox Media Group.