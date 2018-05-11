  • Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

    A fire-breathing dragon float set itself on fire Friday during a parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Bay Lake, Florida.

    Multiple people tweeted photos and video of the scene.

    They said the Maleficent dragon float caught fire during the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom in the Liberty Square area.

    Large plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the dragon’s head. 

    A Disney spokesperson told Channel 9 that when the float, which shoots fire from its nose, caught fire, cast members and guests were immediately cleared from the area. 

    The spokesperson said no one was injured and the fire was quickly put out. 

     

