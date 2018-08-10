0 Dozens of fake Donald Trump stars appear on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES - Days after the West Hollywood City Council voted in favor of removing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dozens of replica stars appeared on the sidewalk, according to multiple reports.

A member of the cleaning crew tasked with maintaining the Walk of Fame told The Hollywood Reporter that about 50 stars were found early Thursday. A street artist, who was identified only as part of a group that calls itself The Faction, told the Reporter the group placed the stars on the Walk of Fame in protest of the City Council’s vote.

A crew laminated vinyl stars and placed them on blank squares in Hollywood https://t.co/bmACJ8fyMn — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 10, 2018

“Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed – like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something – and 30 more will pop up,” he told the Reporter.

The artist and several others put the replica stars, which were made of vinyl and laminated, on blank squares on the Walk of Fame, according to the Reporter. A video posted to Twitter by a user identified as The Faction showed crews dressed in hard hats and bright yellow vests putting the vinyl stars on the sidewalk.

>> See the video on Twitter (Warning: The video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

About 10 of the vinyl replicas surrounded the Hollywood star for director Rob Reiner, a frequent Trump critic, according to KCBS-TV.

Trump's star was unveiled in 2007 and was awarded for his work on "The Apprentice." It became a popular target for protesters after he launched his presidential bid in 2015. The star has been vandalized at least three times since then, including an incident last month in which a pickax-wielding man smashed the star.

