Donald Glover to host, perform as Childish Gambino on 'SNL'

    NEW YORK - Donald Glover will be doing double duty on “Saturday Night Live” May 5.

    The actor and rapper will be the host and musical guest for the NBC sketch comedy. 

    Billed under his rap name Childish Gambino for musical guest and with his real name as host, “SNL” posted the announcement on Twitter Sunday. The announcement was also made on the show’s Instagram page.

    Glover is currently starring on the FX comedy “Atlanta,” for which he is also executive producer and writer. As a musician, he released the Grammy-nominated album “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016. Its single, “Redbone,” won the Grammy for best traditional R&B performance.

