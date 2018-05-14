  • Dogs smile for the camera in viral daycare 'selfie'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CINCINNATI - When the human's away, the dogs will play.

    According to ABC News, some photogenic pups at an Ohio doggy daycare recently gained online fame after their adorable "selfie" went viral on Facebook.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The playful pic, posted March 30 by Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Cincinnati, shows dozens of pups posing for the camera. Although an employee took the photo, many commenters joked that one smiling pooch in the foreground appeared to be snapping a selfie.

    >> See the image here

     

    A bunch of goofballs!

    Posted by Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding on Friday, March 30, 2018

    The image has been shared more than 7,000 times.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dogs smile for the camera in viral daycare 'selfie'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant staff brightens Mother's Day for woman eating alone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zoo owners charged after taking bear to Dairy Queen drive-through,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mother killed, son injured in dispute with tenant

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic