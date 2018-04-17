  • Dog ‘arrested' after running off to chase deer

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    You never know what will happen on a walk in the woods. 

    Reid Thompson and his girlfriend were on a hiking trail in Kenora, Ontario, over the weekend when they let Finn off his leash, Fox News reported. Normally, Finn stays close by, but Finn spotted a deer and took off after it, Inside Edition reported.

    Eventually the pup was spotted by Ontario police, Fox News reported, who put him in the back of a cruiser like the alleged criminal he is. It looked as if he was under arrest and behind bars, contemplating his “crime.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Thompson told Fox News, “I was informed that Finn had been causing some chaos as he chased a deer along the road, through the hospital grounds and back onto the road. They tangled for a bit, up and over a guardrail and down onto the ice ... eventually the deer got away and Finn gave up the chase.”

    Emme Thompson saw Finn and had to take a photo, which quickly went viral.

     

    But apparently Finn isn’t the only dog which found itself in the back seat of a police car.

    Other animal owners posted photos of their pups who have been picked up by officers.

     

    Emme Thompson posted later, saying that police left Finn off with a warning.

     

    Her father said he got a warning from police, too. The elder Thompson told Fox News that he got “a stern lecture about keeping the dog leashed” and that he could have a follow-up call from the city’s animal control officers.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog ‘arrested' after running off to chase deer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at her home in Texas at the age of 92

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video captures 7-year-old boy dragged off school bus by his feet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephon Clark police shooting: New videos confirm delay in medical aid,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Longtime NPR broadcaster Carl Kasell has died from Alzheimer's disease at 84