0 Dog ‘arrested' after running off to chase deer

You never know what will happen on a walk in the woods.

Reid Thompson and his girlfriend were on a hiking trail in Kenora, Ontario, over the weekend when they let Finn off his leash, Fox News reported. Normally, Finn stays close by, but Finn spotted a deer and took off after it, Inside Edition reported.

Eventually the pup was spotted by Ontario police, Fox News reported, who put him in the back of a cruiser like the alleged criminal he is. It looked as if he was under arrest and behind bars, contemplating his “crime.”

